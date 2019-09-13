New York Mets

Newsday
46465544_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard can't match Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers mash Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 13, 2019 10:42 PM Newsday 3m

What was a six-month marathon of a baseball season is about to be a two-week sprint for a National League wild-card berth, and the Mets are going to need quite the kick. Their difficult weekend became

