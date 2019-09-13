New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Mets win, Cubs lose, Kiner really wants you to know he was on the Pirates

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

OK Ralph, I get it, you were on the Pirates. Seaver has been on quite the roll.  Another CG.  I would have to imagine he will win the Cy Young.  2 runs. Cubs lost again, they have to be out of their minds. They are 3,5 back!  That was FAST! .@Mets...

