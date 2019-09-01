New York Mets

Fox Sports
A107f7ed4f9b42789488d434d64f400f.vresize.1200.630.high.34

Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2

by: AP Fox Sports 7s

Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2

Tweets