New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2
by: AP — Fox Sports 7s
Kershaw, Dodgers catch Syndergaard on bad day, beat Mets 9-2
Tweets
-
Not a lot went right in the Mets loss to the Dodgers, but JD Davis did send a ball to Souvenir City! WATCH https://t.co/2fF2I7SXpdTV / Radio Network
-
RT @QBConvention: Heard the Hundleys had great things to say to the @Mets tonight about the QBC. We are a success because of the family friends and fans that show up to our event every year. Thank you so much!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: In first start after turmoil over personal catcher, Noah Syndergaard gives up four runs in five innings as Mets fall to Dodgers and lose ground in Wild Card race. @DeeshaThosar; Sloppy Yankees fall to Blue Jays in 12. --https://t.co/DVIflzc7SV https://t.co/DhcuFDeCkcNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: At this stage of the season, #Mets manager Mickey Callaway should let Noah Syndergaard have a personal catcher https://t.co/sA0hzyrEM5 https://t.co/XE5bvO4wMPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Another dead battery https://t.co/WGtyGo0m3XBlogger / Podcaster
-
@KenDavidoff Don’t follow you so I can’t tell if you’re normally this much of a dick.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets