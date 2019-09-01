New York Mets

Mets Merized
46466338_thumbnail

Dodgers Crush Mets 9-2 to Weaken New York’s Wild Card Chances

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets (76-71) were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-52) on Friday night Citi Field by the score of 9-2. The Dodgers broke the Mets four-game winning streak.PitchingNoah Synd

Tweets