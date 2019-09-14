New York Mets

J.D. Davis homers in loss — and admits to Mets’ scoreboard watching

by: Peter Botte New York Post 5m

J.D. Davis was one of few Mets to have success Friday night against Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw, but his first-inning home run was wasted in a 9-2 loss to the Dodgers. Kershaw, the three-time

