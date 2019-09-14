New York Mets
Baby Hold On
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m
Before Friday nights absolutely useless 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, the Mets record in their previous 13 games stood at 9-4. Davis homering early. Dont even.
Who are these people who eBay Mets Free Shirt Friday tees? https://t.co/kQwczMVGP0Blogger / Podcaster
It’s always nice to see young people pursue their dreams.Rutgers Football will finish 6-6, and Penn State 5-7. #Rutgers @KenDavidoffBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Mets fans report very very long lines and annoying security at Citi Field cc@MLB https://t.co/Upqk5bWyTJBlogger / Podcaster
This Friday the 13th was not a pleasant one for Noah Syndergaard and the Mets. https://t.co/qbhfg0J7uIBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI https://t.co/vilQVdUpfU whether it’s negligence, obstinance or belligerence, sticking with Ramos to catch Syndergaard is a losing strategy for Callaway and the #Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
Can the resilient #Mets actually find a way into the playoffs? @JakeBrownRadio examines the remaining schedules & the help they will need to get the second NL Wild Card spot. https://t.co/j7mgEJJlQeTV / Radio Network
