New York Mets

The Mets Police
46471489_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: at least Ramos’ bat played, plus Security Hell!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 21s

The 4th Place Mets are 3 games out of the Wild Card SLACKISH REACTION:  So let me get this right….  Pete Alonso needed rest.   On Thursday the Met shad a 10 run lead.  On Wednesday the Mets had a 9 run lead.   What the Mets need is some sort of...

Tweets