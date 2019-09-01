New York Mets

Mets Merized
46471495_thumbnail

Todd Hundley Impressed By Pete Alonso This Season

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 3m

Todd Hundley was at Citi Field on Friday night and you bet that he and Pete Alonso met after batting practice to talk home runs. This was the first time that the two had met.For those who may

Tweets