New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Calls Wilson Ramos Situation 'Misunderstanding'
by: Mike Chiari — Bleacher Report 3m
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard attempted to explain the recent controversy regarding his comments on pitching to catcher Wilson Ramos on Friday night...
Tweets
-
New Post: J.D. Davis Raking In September Despite Sporadic Playing Time https://t.co/cK3TfZrS6e #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard credits Wilson Ramos for calling 'really good game' in loss to Dodgers. https://t.co/5HCijQE7AcNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @MattEhalt: The Mets are choosing Wilson Ramos' bat over Noah Syndergaard's comfort. And it isn't working. On what gives a team its best chance to win, and Syndergaard and Ramos just not working: https://t.co/qyMWZHnmFRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Why is Mets Citi Field security being so (over)zealous? https://t.co/Nx0MubV9qFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ryu vs. deGrom tonight in a battle of Cy Young hopefuls. Mets are three games back in the wildcard with 15 remaining.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
it’s not ramos’s fault and it’s not syndergaard’s fault. the two just don’t have the same dynamic that syndergaard has with other catchers, and it continues to show and unfortunately cost the #mets games.@mnioannou @MetsMerized DO NOT PUT THIS ON RAMOSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets