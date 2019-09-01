New York Mets

J.D. Davis Raking In September Despite Sporadic Playing Time

by: Tim Ryder

New York Mets' left fielder J.D. Davis has turned heads this season. From his solid first impressions through his second-half breakout, the 26-year-old has made every effort to prove his staying p

