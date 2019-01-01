New York Mets

Metsblog
43267845_thumbnail

Why Mickey Callaway went with Luis Avilan despite 'great job' by Jeurys Familia in Mets bullpen

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

When the Mets pulled RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.15 ERA) after his 5.0 innings of four strikeouts and two walks were plagued by a four-run fourth inning in which he allowed Gavin Lux's three-run home run, manager Mickey Callaway called on New York's

Tweets