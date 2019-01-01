New York Mets
Mets make roster move as Donnie Hart rejoins from Triple-A Syracuse
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Before the Mets' continued their three-game series over the weekend with Saturday's 7:10 p.m. matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, they made a couple of corresponding moves to the 40-man roster, bringing Donnie Hart for Eric Hanhold.
