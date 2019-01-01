New York Mets

Metsblog
46350110_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom faces Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu in Cy Young-caliber matchup, Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets (76-71, 3.0 GB in Wild Card race) continue their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-53, 20.5 GA in NL West) on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Tweets