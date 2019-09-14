New York Mets
Open Thread: Mets vs. Dodgers, 9/14/19
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28s
Two of the frontrunners for the NL Cy Young Award face off in Queens in the second game of this three game set against the Dodgers.
Pretty substantial "Let's go Dodgers chant" was going earlier. Look at it this way, if the Dodgers hadn't moved from New York, the Mets probably wouldn't be here and we would be at Barclays Field at Ebbets Place tonight watching the Dodgers play somebody.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLBonESPNRadio: . @Mets @JDDavis26 talks with @BoogSciambi about why @Pete_Alonso20 calls him the Sun Bear 🐻 #LGM 🎧 - https://t.co/sUB8exysIS https://t.co/1n50W2NrIQTV / Radio Personality
deGrom pitches out of trouble in 2nd. McNeil may have completely changed the inning by getting a great jump on Bellinger's rocket down RF line, keeping it from getting to the wall and holding him to a single.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @LifeOfTimReilly: My kinda bar. #LFGMSuper Fan
Heard that the bullpen gate was a 24 minute line to get in right now.Blogger / Podcaster
