New York Mets

Newsday
46487122_thumbnail

Seth Lugo not stretching it | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber September 14, 2019 6:40 PM Newsday 2m

When Seth Lugo started making relief appearances as a Mets rookie in 2016, one of the coaches told him to try pitching out of the stretch even with no men on base because that’s what relievers do.

Tweets