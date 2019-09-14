New York Mets

USA Today
Davis' 3-run double lifts Mets over Dodgers 3-0

by: @usatoday USA Today

Rajai Davis hit a three-run double off Julio Urías with two outs in the eighth inning following a brilliant pitchers' duel between the Mets' Jacob deGrom and Hyun-Jin Ryu, and New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 to maintain its slim...

