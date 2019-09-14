New York Mets

The Mets Police
46493986_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Gil starts Nolan Ryan for some reason

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

Typical Gil Hodges boneheaded loss.  He starts the kid Ryan who would probably be awesome out of the pen, and McGraw who should be in the rotation is finishing games.  Is it me? Don’t worry, the Cubs lost again.  Wow.  This might actually happen….....

Tweets