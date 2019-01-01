New York Mets

Mets' Rajai Davis hoping for more opportunity following game-winning hit

Rajai Davis left Citi Field a hero on Saturday. The Mets won 3-0 against the Dodgers thanks to Davis' clutch pinch-hit double in the eighth inning.

