New York Mets

Mets 360

Mets 3, Dodgers 0 (9/14/19)

by: Other Mets 360 6m

Rajai Davis delivered a three-run, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning, as the Mets pulled even in their series against the Dodgers, eking out a 3-0 win Saturday night at Citi Field. Two of the t…

Tweets