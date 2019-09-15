New York Mets
Mets finding the clutch hit bails out Mickey Callaway
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
The Mets found the hit. They found it in time so that more Jacob deGrom brilliance was not utterly wasted. They found it in time to protect Mickey Callaway from some, um, curious decisions. Still to
