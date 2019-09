Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets win quiet one

Jacob deGrom: -Allowed 2 ER or less in 23 of 30 starts this year, 1 ER or less in 15 of 30, and 0 ER in 7 of 30. -Has a 2.25 ERA with 196 K in 164 IP since May 1. -Has 10 scoreless starts of at least 7 IP over the last 2 seasons, the most such outings in #MLB