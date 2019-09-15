New York Mets

The Mets Police
46504040_thumbnail

This Mets fashion jersey will make it look like you could lose a few pounds

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I mean, odds are if you follow my site you probably DO need to lose a few pounds…but that aside, what’s up with this probably photo-shopped image of this ugly fashion jersey.  It looks a hair too small on the model.  And does the guy shave his arms?...

