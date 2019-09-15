New York Mets
Take Two for the Team
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2m
Ouch. Ouch. And yay! Necessarily in that order. Let us not look past pitching. Implied in the New York three-hit total is that Los Angeles pitched as it usually does.
RIP to everyone who spends July saying they can't wait until football starts
We're also at Citi Field. Where's our Cy Young, I ask. Where?Now Kershaw is doing running intervals on the warning track while deGrom scoops up grounders in the outfield grass. They're the only ones in an otherwise empty Citi Field. Part of the many reasons why these guys are Cy Young winners, I guess.
Kershaw career 2.44 ERA 1.008 WHIP .693 winning pct (167-74) deGrom career 2.66 ERA 1.060 WHIP .566 winning pct (64-49) #Mets
Seahawks ahead in every offensive stat except points. Those penalties...
Contract the Pirates
