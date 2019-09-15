New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Dodgers, 9/15/19

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16s

Another critical Sunday night matchup.

    Daily Stache @dailystache 2m
    Who else is here?
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    This is Zack Wheeler's 124th start with the Mets. It's only the 29th that has come with the Mets above .500. Before this season, Wheeler had never started a game after June 1 with the Mets above .500. "It means a lot to me to be here & be a part of it," he said a few weeks ago.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 6m
    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura 7m
    Gamble pays off. Callaway challenges with one out in the first inning and Alonso is called safe.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    No other team would have any issue with the “uniformity” of wearing the first responder hats on 9/11. It’s about allowing for commemoration of the brave men & women on that fateful day. This foolishness has gone on for far too long now. @MLB needs to fix this.
    SNY
    Torre says he doesn't forsee MLB allowing the Mets to wear different hats to commemorate 9/11 anytime soon due to issues of uniformity and the domino effect of deciding what is and isn't important enough for similar tributes https://t.co/ebY2X3tcPg
    Blogger / Podcaster
    ESNY @EliteSportsNY 9m
    Cooper Kupp just went mini-Beastmode at wideout. (They took the TD off the board after review.) #LARams
    Blogger / Podcaster
