Joe Torre: The MLB’s reasoning for rejecting Mets 9/11 hats

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 4m

Pete Alonso may keep fighting the good fight, but MLB does not sound inclined to change its stance. Joe Torre, its chief baseball officer, said he doesn’t foresee MLB changing its rule on teams

    Jed Lowrie Is BACK @MetsKevin11 3m
    Brodie looked up at the TV and was like "god damnit the one second I look at my phone they put me on ESPN" lol
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 9m
    RT @JahFinkle: So, ESPN announcers bring up how the Noah-Ramos situation may have been blown out of proportion by the NY media and then spend an entire half inning talking about Noah and the positives and negatives of personal catchers. #mets. @Metstradamus
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 12m
    RT @martinonyc: Zack Wheeler is good.
    Mets Booth @MetsBooth 13m
    Pederson leadoff double in 6th. Wheeler struck out the next three batters (Muncy, Taylor, Bellinger). 2-1 Mets.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 13m
    Wheeler strands the leadoff double for the second time tonight. Dodgers are 1-for-10 off him with runners on. It's still 2-1.
    Tim Britton
    One reason Wheeler's been better of late? The numbers he's allowed with runners on base: Through July: .310/.368/.513/.881 Since: .198/.248/.219/.466
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 13m
    Fantastic work by Zack Wheeler in that sixth inning, and the whole night overall. 3 straight K following a leadoff double with some brilliant strategy against some really tough hitters. #Mets
