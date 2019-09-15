New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Joe Torre: The MLB’s reasoning for rejecting Mets 9/11 hats
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 4m
Pete Alonso may keep fighting the good fight, but MLB does not sound inclined to change its stance. Joe Torre, its chief baseball officer, said he doesn’t foresee MLB changing its rule on teams
Tweets
-
Brodie looked up at the TV and was like "god damnit the one second I look at my phone they put me on ESPN" lolSuper Fan
-
RT @JahFinkle: So, ESPN announcers bring up how the Noah-Ramos situation may have been blown out of proportion by the NY media and then spend an entire half inning talking about Noah and the positives and negatives of personal catchers. #mets. @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Zack Wheeler is good.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pederson leadoff double in 6th. Wheeler struck out the next three batters (Muncy, Taylor, Bellinger). 2-1 Mets.TV / Radio Network
-
Wheeler strands the leadoff double for the second time tonight. Dodgers are 1-for-10 off him with runners on. It's still 2-1.One reason Wheeler's been better of late? The numbers he's allowed with runners on base: Through July: .310/.368/.513/.881 Since: .198/.248/.219/.466Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fantastic work by Zack Wheeler in that sixth inning, and the whole night overall. 3 straight K following a leadoff double with some brilliant strategy against some really tough hitters. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets