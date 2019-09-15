New York Mets

The Mets Police
Joe Torre says he ain’t letting the Mets wear First Responder Caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Eff this, the Mets should run the stop sign.  This is the stupidest argument ever.  If Joe Torre can’t tell the difference between 9-11 and randomness day….please. And if other teams want to have their One Day Where They Remember Something go ahead.  

