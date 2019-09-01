New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Mets: I Wish I Knew How To Quit You
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 3m
This is not a story about statistics. There will be plenty of time to dissect the season, to discuss the offseason moves the Mets made, the ones they didn’t, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, the bul…
Tweets
-
RT @jaynxtfan: watching @FlavaFraz21 play catch with kids all year i have realized something....the little leaguer we once were never goes away #LittleLeaguePlayer
-
RT @ProAccountant: No caption needed as this is pure class shown by a major league baseball player having a catch with a young man. Sometimes we forget this is what the sport is all about, the Youth of America! @FlavaFraz21 @MrsCLampasona https://t.co/OwdBMdwuHJPlayer
-
RT @snapshot1026: @The7Line @FlavaFraz21 He did the same thing during the Sunday game in KC. Thanks for being awesome, @FlavaFraz21.Player
-
RT @DyingMetsFan: @Mets @FlavaFraz21 is just an awesome human being.Player
-
RT @ActorwithaChip: @FlavaFraz21 @MrsCLampasona @Mets “I played catch with NY Mets 3rd baseman Todd Frazier.” Is a story he will share for the rest of his life. You’re a good man, Flava Fraz.Player
-
Alonso, McNeil, and Conforto went a combined 0-for-25 in this series with the #Dodgers. Not going to win many games when that happens, regardless of who we’re playing. Gotta get after it tomorrow #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets