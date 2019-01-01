New York Mets

Mets Minors: 2019 top 50 prospects (21-30)

by: David Groveman Mets 360 2m

On Friday we reached the third tier prospects in the Met’s system and today we will list out the ten remaining players who fall within this grouping.  It occured to me that a basic understanding of…

    Andy Martino @martinonyc 59s
    Yeah. I could actually see all parties working something out so they don’t have to have this conversation every year.
    Torre says he doesn't forsee MLB allowing the Mets to wear different hats to commemorate 9/11 anytime soon due to issues of uniformity and the domino effect of deciding what is and isn't important enough for similar tributes https://t.co/ebY2X3tcPg
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 5m
    Last night showed why Dodgers regular season pen issues shouldn't be an issue in October. Starters galore back there like May and Maeda, and Roberts willing to match up in 9th with lefty Kolarek to Maeda. No need to use Jansen in a particular inning for a save.
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 9m
    Many arms. Many roles. https://t.co/NLpdXi25Sg
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 11m
    The Mets’ playoff chances took a huge blow with a brutal loss to the Dodgers last night. https://t.co/hwYoydPTHp
    David Lennon @DPLennon 12m
    Pete Alonso carried #Mets during some of their darkest periods this season. But Sunday night was the first time that weight looked heavy on the rookie’s shoulders. https://t.co/FMwhqakLx5
    Bob Klapisch @BobKlap 13m
    Hard to believe Ric Ocasek is gone. I happened to listen to "Just What I Needed" the other day - brought me right back to my Columbia years living on the UWS. The Cars' music is still so vibrant even now. Ocasek will be missed. #RIP
