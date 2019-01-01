New York Mets

Metsblog
46537050_thumbnail

Joe Torre explains why MLB won't let Mets wear first responder hats on 9/11

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Joe Torre, MLB's Chief Baseball Officer, explained Sunday during a stop at Citi Field just exactly what the league's reasoning is when it comes to refusing to allow the Mets to wear first reponder hats in-game each September 11.

Tweets