Mets 2019 Season Comes Down To These 10 Games
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8m
At 77-72, the New York Mets have been officially eliminated to the National League East race, and they are 4.0 games back of the Cubs for the second Wild Card with 13 games remaining in the season.…
Amed Rosario ranks ninth in the majors and fifth in the National League with a .324 road batting average. He is tied for second in the majors and tied for first in the NL with 97 hits on the road. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @nbcsvu: Serving up justice and fastballs. Watch @Mariska throw out the first pitch at the @Mets game!Official Team Account
RT @MLBPipeline: From #Mets’ Pete Alonso to #Padres’ Chris Paddack to #Braves’ Mike Soroka to #Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, so many #MLB rookies have burst onto the scene this year. But who will be best in the long term? @JimCallisMLB ranks the top 30: https://t.co/qAyATn7rm9 https://t.co/fRRaVgU2rcBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @michaelgbaron: #Mets bullpen, 2019: Record: 28-31 Saves/Opp: 35-62 ERA: 5.18 IP: 480 Hits: 480 Runs: 288 HR: 77 BB: 214 K: 512 Holds: 54 Overall in 8th inn: 87 runs, 5.01 ERA, 25 HR in 149 IP Overall in 9th inn: 88 runs, 6.53 ERA, 31 HR, 114 1/3 IP. And, that’s the season right there.Blogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Game Notes 9/16/19 https://t.co/SMWs5CApuUBlogger / Podcaster
I am no music expert, but since we’re remembering The Cars today, every time I hear “My Best Friend’s Girl,” I hear the guitar riff from “I Will” by The Beatles.Beat Writer / Columnist
