Baltimore Orioles Claim Eric Hanhold

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 4m

The Baltimore Orioles have claimed RHP Eric Hanhold off waivers from the New York Mets. To make room for Hanhold on their 40-man roster, the Orioles have designated LHP Ty Blach for assignment.

