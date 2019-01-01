New York Mets
Syracuse RHP Eric Hanhold Claimed By Baltimore Orioles
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 5m
The Baltimore Orioles have claimed RHP Eric Hanhold off waivers from the New York Mets. To make room for Hanhold on their 40 man roster, the Orioles have designated LHP Ty Blach for assignment.
