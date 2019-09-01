New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Suffering From Incomplete Offseason and Trade Deadline

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

If the Mets were to make the playoffs at this stage of the season, it would be a miracle like that of the team from 50 years prior. Four games back with 13 left would be quite an obstacle to overc

Tweets