I love how the #Mets are deciding to pair someone other than Ramos with Syndergaard now. Couldn’t do so the previous two starts?

Sources say the Mets' plan is to have Rene Rivera catch Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday. That means Wilson Ramos will sit two out of three games at Coors Field, as the Mets now look to spark Syndergaard by pairing him with a different catcher.