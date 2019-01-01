New York Mets
Mets plan to pair Thor with Rivera next time out
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 21s
Upon further review, the Mets are going to grant Noah Syndergaard his wish. New York tentatively plans to pair Syndergaard with backup catcher René Rivera on Wednesday, multiple sources said, with hopes that a new batterymate will allow Syndergaard...
