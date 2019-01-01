New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Protected: Game Chatter: Steven Matz vs Antonio Senzatela (9/16/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 3m
Visit the post for more.
Tweets
-
Does the Post or News use “Get the Falk Outta Here” first in the next few weeks?TV / Radio Personality
-
Le’Veon Bell is so shifty. #TakeFlightBlogger / Podcaster
-
Familia works around a little traffic but hangs up a zero in the 6thBlogger / Podcaster
-
Danny, I obviously made the pick thinking that Luke Falk would play a major role this season, so of course. (That’s sarcasm, Danny. Plus, I’m not on the air, so I disavow any knowledge of said prediction.)@ChrisCarlin Still think they will win 11 games? You 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡TV / Radio Personality
-
Sometimes, I understand why Mickey Callaway makes the decisions he does. Whether I agree or not. Sometimes, like tonight in the 6th with his PH choices, or seeing Matz lost his mechanics and composure in the 4th and not taking action, I don’t have a clue what he is thinking.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Odell Beckham Jr. is playing all his hits tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets