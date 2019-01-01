New York Mets

Report: Mets' Rene Rivera, not Wilson Ramos to catch Noah Syndergaard

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

When pitcher Noah Syndergaard takes the mound on Wednesday for the Mets during their series against the Colorado Rockies, Rene Rivera will reportedly catch for the righty, not Wilson Ramos.

