Senzaltela, Story lead Rockies over Mets 9-4

Pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a tying, two-run single that ended an 0-for-44 slide at the plate, Trevor Story followed with a three-run homer off Steven Matz and the Rockies beat the Mets 9-4 to drop New York five games back for the second NL wild...

