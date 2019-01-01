New York Mets

Metsblog

Mets Takeaways from Monday's 9-4 loss to Rockies, including Steven Matz's 4th-inning implosion

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The Mets started their six-game road trip on the wrong foot Monday at Coors Field in Denver, where they dropped the opener of a three-game series with their 9-4 loss to the Rockies.

Tweets