Mets fall further back in Wild Card race with Rockies loss
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
In the aftermath of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, the Mets sunk another game back as the window for the second Wild Card spot slides closer shut.
