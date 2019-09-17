New York Mets

Metstradamus
46558207_thumbnail

Same Luis Aguayo Flavor, Now With Rocky Mountain Refreshment

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

It started as if the Mets were going to be able to exhale to start this road trip. Brandon Nimmo led off with an oppo taco to make it 1-0 in his first leadoff at-bat in about a year, and then after…

Tweets