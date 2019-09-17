New York Mets

New York Post
46558233_thumbnail

Mets caving into Noah Syndergaard still reeks of ineptitude

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5m

DENVER — At least we learned the Mets’ stubbornness possesses a limit. At most? Well, at the risk of being overdramatic, at most, the Mets’ bullheadedness cost them a 2019 playoff berth. As

Tweets