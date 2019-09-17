New York Mets

The Mets Police
46566262_thumbnail

Mike Piazza weights in on Torre’s silly First Responders Caps rule

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45s

Preach Mike! For what it’s worth I strongly disagree with @MLB policy on not allowing the @Mets or any other team to wear police or first responder hats for 9/11 games. Understand their argument but non analogous with respect to other tragedies, and/o

Tweets