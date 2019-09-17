New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo is convinced the Mets are mentally tough, they just need consistency - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 7m
Brandon Nimmo is still feeling the highs and lows of the Mets season at a more intense level than his teammates.
Jessica Mendoza says what the Mets really think of Noah Syndergaard @dpyoung13 https://t.co/NyvRC2An3SNewspaper / Magazine
Tom Seaver's 183rd win April 7, 1977 Mets 5, Cubs 3 - 7 IP, 3 R, 9 H, 7 K, 1 BB - 4-run 6th aided by outfield collision (Bobby Murcer/Jerry Morales) - Dave Kingman publicly asks for trade after win - John Stearns 2 RBI - Seaver: 6-0 career on Opening Day #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil became the 13th player in #Mets history last night to record 50 multi-hit games. He will not catch Lance Johnson’s 75 multi-hit games however. But that is at least nice.Blogger / Podcaster
Please tell me you are playing Upstairs at Eric's.Yaz & Yaz https://t.co/ZU3NBxpdSIBeat Writer / Columnist
since brandon nimmo was one of the only bright spots in last night's game, here are some nimmo at coors field stats for you: ▪️ 6 games played ▪️ .308/.357/.654 ▪️ 3 home runs ▪️ 8 RBI ▪️ has scored 7 runs in those 6 games ▪️ the 3 homers are his most in any visiting ballparkBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Looking For Rays Of Hope https://t.co/Gqd5L4vVc9 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
