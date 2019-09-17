since brandon nimmo was one of the only bright spots in last night's game, here are some nimmo at coors field stats for you: ▪️ 6 games played ▪️ .308/.357/.654 ▪️ 3 home runs ▪️ 8 RBI ▪️ has scored 7 runs in those 6 games ▪️ the 3 homers are his most in any visiting ballpark

