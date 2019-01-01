New York Mets

Metsblog
37885154_thumbnail

Mets Prospect Q&A: LHP Kevin Smith, who could be a big league rotation option soon

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Smith split the 2019 season between High-A St Lucie and Double-A Binghamton, where he had a 3.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 117 innings pitched.

Tweets