New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets Get Their Report Cards For The 2019 Season
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2m
As the Mets are winding down the season, it's time for the former teacher to hand out their report cards. Let's see how my grades stack up with yours...
Tweets
-
Good afternoon from Coors Field. Here's my column on the #Mets finally letting Noah Syndergaard work with his desired catcher tomorrow. #Rockies https://t.co/uwDfavpgZPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Folks,,,,,, the Mets' Free T-shirt Friday people have outdone themselves again. I present to you: Jeff McNeil with a huge-**** squirrel tail coming out of his lower back, the Sept. 27 giveaway.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeyRobz: Big Blue Blowup! @RVacchianoSNY @PLeonardNYDN at the start of #ThreadSNY at 5 PM to break down every angle. Plus, the Jets have a QB situation of their own, Sevy is back in the Bronx, and has time run out for the Mets? @JustineBWard @DanGraca @RealLifeKaz @WorldWideWob @SNYtv https://t.co/H1DEoahMEdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JasonMinnix: We will be discussing this on The Blitz today on @ESPN_SA with @UTSAAthletics AD @LisaUTSA. #BirdsUp #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/NdARnrQTBnTV / Radio Personality
-
A Q&A with Kevin Smith, a southpaw in the Mets' system that could be a rotation option as soon as next season (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/0eVUANqh69TV / Radio Network
-
I’ve got some free time. ROAD TRIPKFC will test Chicken & Donuts for a limited time only in Norfolk/Richmond, VA and Pittsburgh https://t.co/a2RIUvvbK1TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets