Pirates’ Pitcher Felipe Vazquez Arrested on Felony Solicitation Charges
by: Lindsay Moran — Mets Merized Online 4m
Pittsburgh Pirates' left-handed pitcher Felipe Vazquez was arrested on felony solicitation charges involving a minor – one count of computer pornography – and one count of providing obscene materi
Good afternoon from Coors Field. Here's my column on the #Mets finally letting Noah Syndergaard work with his desired catcher tomorrow. #Rockies https://t.co/uwDfavpgZPBeat Writer / Columnist
Folks,,,,,, the Mets' Free T-shirt Friday people have outdone themselves again. I present to you: Jeff McNeil with a huge-**** squirrel tail coming out of his lower back, the Sept. 27 giveaway.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MikeyRobz: Big Blue Blowup! @RVacchianoSNY @PLeonardNYDN at the start of #ThreadSNY at 5 PM to break down every angle. Plus, the Jets have a QB situation of their own, Sevy is back in the Bronx, and has time run out for the Mets? @JustineBWard @DanGraca @RealLifeKaz @WorldWideWob @SNYtv https://t.co/H1DEoahMEdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JasonMinnix: We will be discussing this on The Blitz today on @ESPN_SA with @UTSAAthletics AD @LisaUTSA. #BirdsUp #SetTheExpectation https://t.co/NdARnrQTBnTV / Radio Personality
A Q&A with Kevin Smith, a southpaw in the Mets' system that could be a rotation option as soon as next season (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/0eVUANqh69TV / Radio Network
I’ve got some free time. ROAD TRIPKFC will test Chicken & Donuts for a limited time only in Norfolk/Richmond, VA and Pittsburgh https://t.co/a2RIUvvbK1TV / Radio Personality
