Mets' Mickey Callaway explains why Rene Rivera will catch Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
News broke yesterday that Noah Syndergaard won't be pitching to Wilson Ramos during his Wednesday afternoon start in Colorado. Instead, Rene Rivera will make the start behind the plate, and manager Mickey Callaway explained why.
