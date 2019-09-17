New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread: Mets vs. Rockies, 9/17/19
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Marcus Stroman gets the ball as the Mets try to rebound from last night’s loss.
Tweets
-
I’ve been gone for 4 days. Do I have to watch a Mets game or can i just chill?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @321cuekevin: Two hours, 35 minutes is all the Brewers needed to dispose of the Padres. Two hits allowed, total. I mean we’ve seen innings that have gone 2:35 this year, haven’t we?Blogger / Podcaster
-
The American Duo is ready to take over the Blueshirts' blue line https://t.co/1x0ybpcnfyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo had a .667 OPS when he went on the IL in May. In the two weeks since returning he's got a 1.120 OPS. Was the neck discomfort to blame for his slow start? "That is for everybody else to decide," Nimmo said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You have got to be kidding me. 🙄KFC will test Chicken & Donuts for a limited time only in Norfolk/Richmond, VA and Pittsburgh https://t.co/a2RIUvvbK1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: Mickey Callaway confirms Rene Rivera will catch Noah Syndergaard tomorrow for the series finale in Colorado.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets